'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot canceled; Sarah Michelle Gellar reacts

In a major disappointment for fans, actor Sarah Michelle Gellar has confirmed that the planned reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer won't be happening. The series, which was being developed for Hulu , will not be picked up despite a pilot episode already being completed. Gellar shared this news on social media , expressing her sadness over the cancellation and ensuring fans heard it directly from her.

Details Gellar thanks Chloe Zhao for believing in her Gellar, who starred in the original show and served as an executive producer on the revival titled Buffy: New Sunnydale, shared her disappointment on Instagram. "I want to thank [director] Chloe Zhao because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy's stylish yet affordable boots," she said. "And thanks to Chloe, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means, not only to me, but to all of you."

Creative differences Hulu's interest in 'Buffy' franchise remains According to Deadline, the fate of the pilot remained uncertain for some time within Hulu. Sources told the publication that the project was considered "not perfect," and that Zhao's creative approach may not have fully aligned with what the series required. However, Hulu still has an interest in the Buffy universe and could explore another version of the franchise in the future.

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