Sarath Kumar and Radikaa see Aroma win Nehru Boat Race
Entertainment
Actors Sarath Kumar and actress Radikaa soaked up the energy at Keralam's 72nd Nehru Trophy Boat Race, a highlight of the Onam festival.
They witnessed Aroma Boat Club win, with Aroma Chundan, led by actor-captain Ranjith Sajeev.
Sarath Kumar praises teamwork, Kerala tourism
Kumar described the event as an epic display of teamwork, amazed by 104 oarsmen rowing in perfect sync.
Drawing from his own rowing days, he shared how tough and impressive the sport is.
He also compared the race's vibe to mythological films and felt it could really boost Kerala's tourism, saying the boat race could do wonders for tourism in Kerala.