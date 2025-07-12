'Sardaar Ji 3' surpasses 50 crore overseas

'Sardaar Ji 3' is especially popular in Pakistan

The film is especially popular in Pakistan (nearly PKR 30 crore earned) and is set to beat records in the UK, while trailing behind Jatt and Juliet 3 in Canada and Australia.

But due to political issues, it hasn't released in India yet—so all these numbers are from outside the country.

Even with that hurdle, Sardaar Ji 3 proves how much global love there is for Punjabi films right now.