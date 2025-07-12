Next Article
'Sardaar Ji 3' surpasses 50 crore overseas
Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 has made major waves abroad, collecting over ₹50 crore in just 15 days—making it only the second Punjabi film ever to hit this mark after Jatt and Juliet 3.
Fans worldwide showed up big time, with the movie pulling in $6 million so far.
'Sardaar Ji 3' is especially popular in Pakistan
The film is especially popular in Pakistan (nearly PKR 30 crore earned) and is set to beat records in the UK, while trailing behind Jatt and Juliet 3 in Canada and Australia.
But due to political issues, it hasn't released in India yet—so all these numbers are from outside the country.
Even with that hurdle, Sardaar Ji 3 proves how much global love there is for Punjabi films right now.