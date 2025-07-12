Next Article
Tiger Shroff thrilled by Superman-Baaghi crossover reference
Tiger Shroff was all smiles on Instagram after spotting his famous Heropanti dialogue, "Choti bachi ho kya?" in the Hindi-dubbed version of the new Superman movie.
Sharing the clip, he joked, "Superman ka approval bhi mil gaya" (Even Superman approves).
Tiger wraps up 'Baaghi 4;' 'Superman' kicks off new DC chapter
This fun crossover comes right as Tiger wraps up shooting Baaghi 4. The film pairs him with Sonam Bajwa.
Meanwhile, James Gunn's Superman—starring David Corenswet—kicks off a fresh chapter for DC movies.
Impact on pop culture
Since 2016, the Baaghi series has made Tiger a go-to action hero in India.
Seeing his catchphrase pop up in a major superhero film just shows how much he's influenced pop culture—even beyond Bollywood.