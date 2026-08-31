'Sardar 2' trailer shows Chandrabose dual role, September 10 release
Entertainment
The trailer for Sardar 2 just dropped, and it's set to hit theaters on September 10.
Karthi is back in a dual role as Chandrabose (aka Sardar), this time facing the fallout of an old mission and a new villain named Black Dagger (SJ Suryah).
Directed by PS Mithran, the sequel promises plenty of action and suspense as Sardar deals with unfinished business from his past.
'Sardar 2' Vijayan reprises, cast expands
Rajisha Vijayan reprises her role, while Malavika Mohanan is also shown in the same past episode of Bose. Ashika Ranganath and Yogi Babu join the cast, adding some new energy to the story.
The first film focused on father-son drama mixed with espionage; this time, composer Sam CS steps in for the soundtrack, bringing a fresh vibe to Sardar's world.