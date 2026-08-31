'Sardar 2' trailer shows Chandrabose dual role, September 10 release

The trailer for Sardar 2 just dropped, and it's set to hit theaters on September 10.

Karthi is back in a dual role as Chandrabose (aka Sardar), this time facing the fallout of an old mission and a new villain named Black Dagger (SJ Suryah).

Directed by PS Mithran, the sequel promises plenty of action and suspense as Sardar deals with unfinished business from his past.