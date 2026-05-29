Sarja's action-family 'Blast' opens at ₹1cr across India day 1
Entertainment
Arjun Sarja's new action-family film Blast kicked off with a strong start, earning ₹1 crore across India on its first day.
Starring Preity Mukhundhan and Abhirami, the movie played in over 1,000 shows and saw about one-quarter of seats filled, pretty decent for opening day.
Tamil Nadu ₹95L collections
Most of the earnings came from Tamil Nadu, pulling in ₹95 lakh, while Karnataka and Kerala added smaller amounts.
Night shows were especially popular with higher turnout.
ETimes have praised Blast for its detailed story and engaging characters: ETimes even called it "resulting in a blast of a theatrical experience."