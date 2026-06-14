Sarja's 'Blast' nears ₹45cr India with ₹2.99cr Day 17 surge
Entertainment
Arjun Sarja's action-packed entertainer Blast is making waves at the box office, especially on Day 17 with a big jump: ₹2.99 crore net in India, up 130% from the previous day.
The film's total Indian earnings now stand at ₹44.73 crore, just about to hit that ₹45 crore milestone.
Sarja's 'Blast' reaches ₹65.48cr worldwide
Blast has kept its momentum going, pulling in ₹14.05 crore from overseas and reaching a worldwide total of ₹65.48 crore.
The Tamil version saw decent turnout, with night shows peaking at 34% occupancy on Day 17.
After a strong first week (₹25.78 crore) and solid second week (₹14.66 crore), the movie continues to hold steady at theaters.