Sarja's 'Blast' nears ₹45cr India with ₹2.99cr Day 17 surge

Sarja's 'Blast' reaches ₹65.48cr worldwide

Blast has kept its momentum going, pulling in ₹14.05 crore from overseas and reaching a worldwide total of ₹65.48 crore.

The Tamil version saw decent turnout, with night shows peaking at 34% occupancy on Day 17.

After a strong first week (₹25.78 crore) and solid second week (₹14.66 crore), the movie continues to hold steady at theaters.