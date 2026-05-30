Sarja's 'Blast' nets ₹2.15 cr Day 2, ₹3.4 cr net
Entertainment
Blast, the Tamil action film starring Arjun Sarja and directed by Subash K Raj, picked up momentum on its second day.
The movie made ₹2.15 crore net across India on Day 2, bringing its total to ₹3.4 crore net (₹3.9 crore gross) in just two days.
'Blast' nearly 1,900 shows, 60% turnout
Day two saw Blast screened in nearly 1,900 shows nationwide with audience turnout peaking at almost 60% during night shows, especially strong in Chennai with nearly half of seats filled.
The Tamil version drove most of the earnings (₹1.8 crore), while the Telugu version added ₹35 lakh.
Overseas fans chipped in too, taking worldwide gross to a solid ₹5.95 crore so far.