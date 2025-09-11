Next Article
'Sarkeet' OTT release date announced
"Sarkeet," a Malayalam family drama by Thamar K. V., is dropping on Manorama Max this September 26, 2025.
The film follows Ameer, an unemployed youth in the Gulf, whose life connects with a couple raising Jeppu—a hyperactive Malayali kid.
It'll be available in Malayalam with English subtitles.
When and where to watch
Catch "Sarkeet" exclusively on Manorama Max from release day.
Story, cast, and critical reception
The movie dives into empathy and relationships within the Gulf Malayali community.
Critics praised its honest take on migrant life—even if it didn't make big bucks at the box office (₹2.73 crore).
If you liked Thamar's earlier film "1001 Nunakal," this one's right up your alley.