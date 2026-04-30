Sarkunam's Tamil 'Exam' lands on Prime Video May 15, 2026
Entertainment
Heads up, binge-watchers!
Exam, a new Tamil socio-thriller series directed by National Award-winner A. Sarkunam, is dropping on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2026.
The story follows a young woman with a mysterious past as she takes on the shady world of exam paper leaks in Regional Public Service Exam, spotlighting real pressures students face.
Vijayan Abbas Balan lead 'Exam'
Starring Dushara Vijayan, Abbas, and Aditi Balan, with Vasundahara Kashyap and Naren Mani in supporting roles, Exam is produced by Pushkar and Gayathri (Wallwatcher Films).
The first season packs seven episodes that dive into corruption and stress in the education system, something anyone who's ever prepped for an exam can probably relate to.