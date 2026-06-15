Sarpotdar says 'Munjya' sequel needs a script beyond expectations
Entertainment
Aditya Sarpotdar, who directed the 2024 horror-comedy Munjya, knows fans are eager for a sequel, but he's not rushing it.
He says he gets asked about Munjya 2 all the time, but won't move forward unless the script feels "totally new and beyond people's expectations."
'Shakti Shalini' now in post-production
Sarpotdar made it clear: no sequel just for the sake of it. "I don't want to disappoint audiences with something "mediocre" and "not up to the standard," he shared.
Meanwhile, his new supernatural movie Shakti Shalini has wrapped filming and is in post-production. Shot in Madhya Pradesh's Chambal region with Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa (whom Sarpotdar calls "talented and fearless performers"), he described making it an exciting creative journey into new territory.