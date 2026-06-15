Sarpotdar says 'Munjya' sequel needs a script beyond expectations

'Shakti Shalini' now in post-production

Sarpotdar made it clear: no sequel just for the sake of it. "I don't want to disappoint audiences with something "mediocre" and "not up to the standard," he shared.

Meanwhile, his new supernatural movie Shakti Shalini has wrapped filming and is in post-production. Shot in Madhya Pradesh's Chambal region with Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa (whom Sarpotdar calls "talented and fearless performers"), he described making it an exciting creative journey into new territory.