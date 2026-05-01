'Sathyavan Savithiri': Second look of Keerthy Suresh's courtroom drama out

Film synopsis

This is what the film is all about

The film features Suresh and Mysskin as two lawyers. In the movie, Mysskin is Suresh's senior advocate. IANS quoted a source as saying, "When her boss chooses to take the side of wrong-doers in a particular case, Keerthy attempts to make him see reason." "However, it is at this point, she sees his true colours. The case changes the course of Keerthy's life. How she handles the issue is what the film is about."