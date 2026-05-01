'Sathyavan Savithiri': Second look of Keerthy Suresh's courtroom drama out
What's the story
The makers of the courtroom drama Sathyavan Savithiri have unveiled the second look of the film. The movie stars Keerthy Suresh and director-actor Mysskin in lead roles. Drumsticks Productions shared the poster on social media, writing, "The battle begins! One will break. One will rise. Second look of #SathyavanSavithiri is here!" The first look was revealed on Thursday.
Film synopsis
This is what the film is all about
The film features Suresh and Mysskin as two lawyers. In the movie, Mysskin is Suresh's senior advocate. IANS quoted a source as saying, "When her boss chooses to take the side of wrong-doers in a particular case, Keerthy attempts to make him see reason." "However, it is at this point, she sees his true colours. The case changes the course of Keerthy's life. How she handles the issue is what the film is about."
Twitter Post
See the 2nd poster here
The battle begins!— Drumsticks Productions (@DrumsticksProd) May 1, 2026
One will break. One will rise. 💥
Second look of #SathyavanSavithiri is
here!@KeerthyOfficial@DirectorMysskin@PraveenSVijaay@zeestudiossouth@SamCSmusic#Charukesh@Bala_actor@ShilpaManjunat@vincentcinema@editor_prasanna@ertvijipic.twitter.com/2habHLtliN
Production details
Meet the rest of the cast and crew
Apart from Suresh and Mysskin, the film also stars Heartbeat Charukesh, Madhusudhanan, Balasaravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, R Sundararajan, Brigida, Mala Parvathi, and A Venkatesh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Zee Studios with Arul Vincent as the cinematographer and Sam CS as the music composer. Prasanna GK is the editor of the film.