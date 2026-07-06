'Satluj' about Khalra removed from ZEE5 after government order
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's investigative drama Satluj was taken down from ZEE5 less than 48 hours after release, following a government order.
The film, based on late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight to expose extrajudicial killings in 1990s Punjab, had already faced years of censorship before finally streaming.
Reports say the government felt parts of the film "can be used against India."
Dosanjh thanks 'Satluj' downloaders, urges sharing
Dosanjh told fans on Instagram that he expected this move and kept the release quiet to avoid more blocks.
He thanked everyone who downloaded Satluj early and encouraged them to share it, saying, "Lo kar lo block (block if you dare), everyone has the film downloaded. What will you do now?"