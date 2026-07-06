'Satluj' pulled from ZEE5 2 days after release, Ghosh praises
Entertainment
Just two days after its release, the film Satluj was suddenly pulled from ZEE5, but not before filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh praised it as "gutsy" and "gripping."
The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh as activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and is directed by Honey Trehan.
Despite the short run, Ghosh took to X to highlight both the strong storytelling and performances.
ZEE5 promises support, explores legal options
Ghosh gave a special shout-out to Arjun Rampal's performance and credited the whole team for their effort.
The removal was notable, though Dosanjh admitted they expected something like this, so they kept promotions low-key from the start.
ZEE5 said it pulled the film due to "current developments," but promised support for Satluj and is looking into legal options to bring it back.