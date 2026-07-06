'Satluj' pulled from ZEE5 2 days after release, Ghosh praises

ZEE5 promises support, explores legal options

Ghosh gave a special shout-out to Arjun Rampal's performance and credited the whole team for their effort.

The removal was notable, though Dosanjh admitted they expected something like this, so they kept promotions low-key from the start.

ZEE5 said it pulled the film due to "current developments," but promised support for Satluj and is looking into legal options to bring it back.