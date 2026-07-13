'Satluj' pulled from Zee5 after 2 days, gurdwara screenings planned

'Satluj' actor Badola rejects unofficial streams

Actor Varun Badola, who stars in Satluj, called the removal "robbery under broad daylight" and shared his disappointment that viewers are missing out on its message.

He said even the film's team was blindsided by the takedown.

While he understands concerns about piracy, Badola said he won't support unofficial streams and is waiting for an official release instead.

Meanwhile, a court petition is challenging these public screenings, adding more twists to the story.