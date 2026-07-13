'Satluj' pulled from Zee5 after 2 days, gurdwara screenings planned
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj was suddenly removed from Zee5 just two days after release. This move set off heated discussions about censorship and piracy.
To keep the film accessible, local screenings have started in Jammu with plans to show it in more gurdwaras soon.
'Satluj' actor Badola rejects unofficial streams
Actor Varun Badola, who stars in Satluj, called the removal "robbery under broad daylight" and shared his disappointment that viewers are missing out on its message.
He said even the film's team was blindsided by the takedown.
While he understands concerns about piracy, Badola said he won't support unofficial streams and is waiting for an official release instead.
Meanwhile, a court petition is challenging these public screenings, adding more twists to the story.