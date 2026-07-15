'Satluj' pulled from ZEE5 by government, Trehan calls it balm
Entertainment
The film Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, was released on ZEE5 but got pulled down just two days later by government order.
Director Honey Trehan called the movie a "balm" for people affected by Punjab's militancy era and pushed back against accusations of propaganda, saying it actually brought Hindus and Sikhs together.
'Satluj' breached certification rules, officials say
Officials said Satluj broke certification rules: it didn't have the right approvals for theaters and was put on OTT under a different name.
Trehan questioned why his film was singled out when other alleged propaganda movies weren't, and asked for fair treatment for all filmmakers in India.
The movie is still not available to stream in the country.