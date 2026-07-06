'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 after CBFC sought 127 edits

Kamra Dosanjh Screwvala decry 'Satluj' removal

The takedown sparked a wave of criticism and questions about transparency. Comedian Kunal Kamra called out the CBFC for double standards in handling political films and wrote to chairperson Prasoon Joshi asking for answers.

Dosanjh even warned fans during an Instagram Live that the film might disappear soon, while producer Ronnie Screwvala pointed to government interference, raising fresh concerns about creative freedom in India's film industry.