'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 after ministry says certification incomplete
Entertainment
Satluj, a film about activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight against illegal cremations in Punjab, was removed from ZEE5 only two days after its July 3 debut.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the film didn't meet certification protocols, leading to its quick takedown.
Trehan urges reconsideration amid international support
The film did not have completed certification before its release, leading to its removal.
Director Honey Trehan called the removal "heartbroken," questioning what this means for freedom of speech. He's urged the government to reconsider, saying Khalra's story deserves to be heard.
Despite the ban in India, Satluj is still getting strong support internationally.