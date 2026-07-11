'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 India after Ministry cites certification issues
Entertainment
Satluj, a film inspired by activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and directed by Honey Trehan, was taken down from ZEE5 India within 48 hours due to certification issues.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the movie didn't meet certification requirements, following nearly three years of delays over edits demanded by the film board.
Khalra family opposes edited 'Satluj' release
Khalra's family refused to support a heavily edited version, saying the film is based on court records and documented evidence.
They believe the story is important for raising awareness about Khalra's work exposing illegal cremations in Punjab.
Satluj tells the true story of Khalra's fight for justice during Punjab's insurgency era: for now, it's unavailable in India.