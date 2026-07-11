'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 India after Ministry cites certification issues Entertainment Jul 11, 2026

Satluj, a film inspired by activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and directed by Honey Trehan, was taken down from ZEE5 India within 48 hours due to certification issues.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the movie didn't meet certification requirements, following nearly three years of delays over edits demanded by the film board.