'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 India over security concerns, sparking conversations
Entertainment
Satluj, a film about activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, dropped on ZEE5 India on July 3 but was removed two days later due to "security concerns."
While you can still stream it outside India, its sudden removal has sparked conversations about how movies are regulated differently in theaters versus online platforms.
'Satluj' blocked under IT Act 69A
Before heading to OTT, Satluj was denied a theatrical release because the censor board wanted 127 cuts, so the makers skipped theaters and released it unedited online.
Now, authorities have used Section 69A of the IT Act to block it in India and set up a special committee for review.
The film itself chronicles Khalra's investigation into illegal cremations during Punjab's militancy years.