'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 India over security concerns, sparking conversations

'Satluj' blocked under IT Act 69A

Before heading to OTT, Satluj was denied a theatrical release because the censor board wanted 127 cuts, so the makers skipped theaters and released it unedited online.

Now, authorities have used Section 69A of the IT Act to block it in India and set up a special committee for review.

The film itself chronicles Khalra's investigation into illegal cremations during Punjab's militancy years.