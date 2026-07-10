'Satluj' removed from ZEE5, Singh says Trehan cut Dosanjh scene
Entertainment
Satluj, the ZEE5 film that finally dropped on July 3 after years of delays, was taken down just two days later.
Kanwaljit Singh revealed that a key scene with him and Diljit Dosanjh didn't make the final cut: director Honey Trehan wanted to keep things from feeling repetitive.
Singh praises Dosanjh, opposes 'Satluj' takedown
Singh had only good things to say about Dosanjh's powerful performance as activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, calling him "a thorough gentleman."
He also spoke up against the film's removal, saying it's important to tell these stories despite censorship.
The movie featured Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in major roles too.