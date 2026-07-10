'Satluj' removed from ZEE5, Singh says Trehan cut Dosanjh scene

Singh praises Dosanjh, opposes 'Satluj' takedown

Singh had only good things to say about Dosanjh's powerful performance as activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, calling him "a thorough gentleman."

He also spoke up against the film's removal, saying it's important to tell these stories despite censorship.

The movie featured Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in major roles too.