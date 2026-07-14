'Satluj': Director, actors top IMDb's most popular Indian celebrities list

Satluj is a biopic of Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra (played by Dosanjh), who exposed over 2,500 extrajudicial killings and cremations in Punjab's Amritsar in the 1990s.

The film also stars Vicky as a high-ranking officer in Punjab Police.

After its release on ZEE5, a committee formed by the Centre to review Satluj claimed that it could be used by "hostile elements" to threaten national security.