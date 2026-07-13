'Robbery under broad daylight': Varun Badola slams 'Satluj' takedown

Film's fate

'Only they know why they decided to ban...'

Badola called the takedown of Satluj a "robbery under broad daylight." He said, "It's not like restrictions weren't ever imposed on any film in the past. So many Indian films have been banned." "Sometimes, the powers that be feel that a course correction is important. Only they know why they decided to ban our film." "Through our film, we put forth a point of view, and it would've given many people the chance to see that."