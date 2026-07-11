'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 internationally after India takedown
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh's latest film, Satluj (formerly titled Punjab 95), has been taken down from ZEE5's international library just days after its removal from the platform in India. The film was released on the streaming service last Friday after a four-year-long, controversial battle with censorship. It was abruptly pulled down in India within 48 hours of its release on government orders and had remained accessible internationally until now.
Confirmation
Director Honey Trehan confirmed the development
When SCREEN reached out to director Honey Trehan about the development, he confirmed the removal and simply said, "Yes." The film's disappearance from ZEE5's international library has sparked a new debate on social media. On X, one user highlighted this development by writing, "So it's been removed internationally as well."
Social media reactions
Reddit users noticed the film's unavailability
Reddit users also noticed that the film was no longer available outside India. One post read, "Satluj has now been removed from Zee5 internationally as well. As the title says, Satluj is no longer available on Zee5 outside of India." The user added, "Edit: I know it is available via other platforms/methods. The post is meant to highlight the fact that efforts to censor and remove the film are still ongoing."
Government's stance
Why was 'Satluj' taken down?
A government official earlier told PTI that the makers had first submitted the film to the Central Board of Film Certification in 2022 under the title Punjab 95 but did not agree to the board's proposed 127 cuts. They later released it directly on OTT. "OTT does not come under the CBFC's jurisdiction. If they want to release the film in theaters and on OTT, they should follow the norms," they said. The movie was removed due to "security concerns."
Film synopsis
More about the film
Satluj revisits one of Punjab's darkest, most turbulent periods. It explores the disappearances, alleged extrajudicial killings and illegal detentions linked to the state's counter-insurgency operations against Khalistani militancy during the 1980s and 1990s. The film follows human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the alleged illegal cremation of unidentified bodies before his own disappearance. Alongside Dosanjh, the drama also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.