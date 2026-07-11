'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 internationally after India takedown

Government's stance

Why was 'Satluj' taken down?

A government official earlier told PTI that the makers had first submitted the film to the Central Board of Film Certification in 2022 under the title Punjab 95 but did not agree to the board's proposed 127 cuts. They later released it directly on OTT. "OTT does not come under the CBFC's jurisdiction. If they want to release the film in theaters and on OTT, they should follow the norms," they said. The movie was removed due to "security concerns."