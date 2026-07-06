I don't believe in censorship, says 'Satluj' director Honey Trehan
What's the story
The biographical crime drama Satluj, which was released on ZEE5 on July 3, has been embroiled in a three-year-long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Originally completed in 2023 under the title Ghalughara, the film was heavily censored by CBFC with 127 cuts. The board had asked for the complete removal of Punjab's name, reduction of police brutality scenes, and even the protagonist's name, human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
Director's stance
'This was never a political film for me'
In a recent interview with Variety India, Satluj director Honey Trehan expressed his dissatisfaction with the cuts. He said, "Khalra was a follower of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. I come from Tarn Taran. Growing up, I heard his name constantly." "This was never a political film for me; viewed through a micro lens, it is strictly about human rights." In the last three years, Satluj neared release many times, and that exhausted the makers.
Filmmaker's resolve
'We were at a point where...'
"We were at a point where we said, 'Okay, we will only believe it when it actually streams.' But the team at Zee took this film into their lap and presented it to the world," Trehan referred to the OTT release. "I don't believe in censorship. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is a certification board, not a censor board. But they have cut so many films and scenes that 'censor board' has naturally slipped into our vocabulary."
Filming experience
When Trehan realized he couldn't just make a movie
Trehan revealed that the turning point in his filmmaking journey came on the fourth day of shooting. He was filming a scene where Khalra visits grieving families, casting real-life victims from the villages. An 82-year-old local woman delivered a heart-wrenching line about the lingering police presence. When someone praised her performance, the woman noted that it was her lived reality. "Hearing that through my headphones, I realized I couldn't treat this as just a movie," Trehan recalled.
Future plans
Trehan was planning to urge CBFC to certify film
Despite the film's global success on the platform, the film has been pulled down from ZEE5 now. Before this, Trehan had plans of "post(ing) a public request to the board to grant the certificate formally." "Even if we do not hold theatrical screenings, respect has to be shown toward a martyr like Jaswant Singh Khalra by officially clearing the film." Satluj is currently not streaming in India.