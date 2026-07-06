I don't believe in censorship, says 'Satluj' director Honey Trehan

Filmmaker's resolve

'We were at a point where...'

"We were at a point where we said, 'Okay, we will only believe it when it actually streams.' But the team at Zee took this film into their lap and presented it to the world," Trehan referred to the OTT release. "I don't believe in censorship. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is a certification board, not a censor board. But they have cut so many films and scenes that 'censor board' has naturally slipped into our vocabulary."