Satrajit Sen wins Best Director at Rajasthan Intl. Film Festival
Filmmaker Satrajit Sen just took home the Best Director Award at the 12th Rajasthan International Film Festival, held in the stunning Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur.
The night celebrated both global cinema and Rajasthani culture—plus, Polish film Chopin Chopin won Best International Film.
Sen's award presented by Jodhpur's Hemlata Rajye
Sen was presented his award by Maharani Hemlata Rajye of Jodhpur, with big names from Mumbai's film scene in attendance.
This win spotlights Sen's steady push for impactful storytelling in Indian cinema.
More about Sen and his work
As a founding member of Tripod Entertainment, Sen has backed acclaimed indie Bengali movies like Bakita Byaktigato and Baari Tar Bangla.
His directorial debut Michael is among his notable works.
'This win is for my entire team'
Sen dedicated his win to his team and their mission to put meaningful Bengali films on the map.
He credits their hard work for helping regional stories reach a wider audience—and this award feels like a win for all of them.