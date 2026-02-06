Satrajit Sen wins Best Director at Rajasthan Intl. Film Festival

Filmmaker Satrajit Sen just took home the Best Director Award at the 12th Rajasthan International Film Festival, held in the stunning Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur. The night celebrated both global cinema and Rajasthani culture—plus, Polish film Chopin Chopin won Best International Film.

Sen's award presented by Jodhpur's Hemlata Rajye Sen was presented his award by Maharani Hemlata Rajye of Jodhpur, with big names from Mumbai's film scene in attendance.

This win spotlights Sen's steady push for impactful storytelling in Indian cinema.

More about Sen and his work As a founding member of Tripod Entertainment, Sen has backed acclaimed indie Bengali movies like Bakita Byaktigato and Baari Tar Bangla.

His directorial debut Michael is among his notable works.