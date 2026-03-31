'Satrangi Badle Ka Khel': ZEE5 reveals first glimpse
What's the story
ZEE5 is set to premiere a new revenge drama series titled Satrangi Badle Ka Khel. The show will star Anshumaan Pushkar, Kumud Mishra, RJ Mahvash, Upen Chauhan, Atul Kusum Sanjay, Saddam Sophia Hussain, B. Shantunu, and Amir Khan, among others. The streaming platform released stills from the series, giving a sneak peek of the characters. The story follows Bablu Mahto (Pushkar), the son of a Launda dancer who must follow in his father's footsteps while secretly seeking vengeance.
Series overview
Themes and setting of the series
Set in rural Uttar Pradesh, Satrangi Badle Ka Khel delves into a world where tradition holds sway, identity is constantly challenged, and revenge lurks beneath the surface. The series promises to be an intense exploration of themes such as identity, societal pressures, and the cost of vengeance. The show aims to appeal to viewers who enjoy deeply rooted narratives that are raw and emotionally charged.
Twitter Post
See the sneak peek here
Ab shuru hoga khel. Jo rukega nahi.— ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) March 31, 2026
Meet the faces of Satrangi Badle Ka Khel where love is complicated, power is inherited, and revenge is personal.#SatrangiBadleKaKhel coming soon, only on #ZEE5#SatrangiBadleKaKhelOnZEE5pic.twitter.com/8JyrXwFbwJ
Actor insights
'The gritty tone of the show allowed me...'
Mahvash said in a statement, "For me, Satrangi has been a completely new and refreshing experience." "The gritty tone of the show allowed me to step outside my comfort zone and explore a more intense, dramatic space as a performer." Meanwhile, Pushkar added that the role "challenged me to rely on internal strength, emotional control, and lived-in performances rather than surface-level drama."
Director's vision
Director's take on the series
Director Jai Basantu Singh said, "Satrangi Badle Ka Khel is a story that lives in the silences as much as it does in its conflicts." "Bablu Mahto's journey is deeply personal, yet universally relatable - it's about dignity, pain, and the quiet fire of revenge." Meanwhile, Dilip Bachchan Jha and Ritesh Modi are set to produce the project.