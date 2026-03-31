'Satrangi Badle Ka Khel': ZEE5 reveals first glimpse

ZEE5 is set to premiere a new revenge drama series titled Satrangi Badle Ka Khel. The show will star Anshumaan Pushkar, Kumud Mishra, RJ Mahvash, Upen Chauhan, Atul Kusum Sanjay, Saddam Sophia Hussain, B. Shantunu, and Amir Khan, among others. The streaming platform released stills from the series, giving a sneak peek of the characters. The story follows Bablu Mahto (Pushkar), the son of a Launda dancer who must follow in his father's footsteps while secretly seeking vengeance.

Series overview Themes and setting of the series Set in rural Uttar Pradesh, Satrangi Badle Ka Khel delves into a world where tradition holds sway, identity is constantly challenged, and revenge lurks beneath the surface. The series promises to be an intense exploration of themes such as identity, societal pressures, and the cost of vengeance. The show aims to appeal to viewers who enjoy deeply rooted narratives that are raw and emotionally charged.

Twitter Post See the sneak peek here Ab shuru hoga khel. Jo rukega nahi.



Meet the faces of Satrangi Badle Ka Khel where love is complicated, power is inherited, and revenge is personal.#SatrangiBadleKaKhel coming soon, only on #ZEE5#SatrangiBadleKaKhelOnZEE5pic.twitter.com/8JyrXwFbwJ — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) March 31, 2026

Advertisement

Actor insights 'The gritty tone of the show allowed me...' Mahvash said in a statement, "For me, Satrangi has been a completely new and refreshing experience." "The gritty tone of the show allowed me to step outside my comfort zone and explore a more intense, dramatic space as a performer." Meanwhile, Pushkar added that the role "challenged me to rely on internal strength, emotional control, and lived-in performances rather than surface-level drama."

Advertisement