'Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel' trailer teases Bablu Mahto revenge

Launda Naach spotlighted amid caste feuds

Bablu is pulled into family feuds and caste conflicts as he steps into his father's shoes and plots payback against those responsible.

The drama heats up between the Singh and Pandey families, with Kumud Mishra playing a powerful minister and Mahvash as Bablu's love interest.

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the series also puts the spotlight on Launda Naach, a traditional folk art at the heart of Bablu's journey.