'Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel' trailer teases Bablu Mahto revenge
Entertainment
The trailer for Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel is out, teasing a gritty revenge story set in rural Uttar Pradesh.
Anshumaan Pushkar stars as Bablu Mahto, whose world changes after his father, a Launda Naach performer, is found hanging from a tree branch.
The show drops on May 22.
Launda Naach spotlighted amid caste feuds
Bablu is pulled into family feuds and caste conflicts as he steps into his father's shoes and plots payback against those responsible.
The drama heats up between the Singh and Pandey families, with Kumud Mishra playing a powerful minister and Mahvash as Bablu's love interest.
Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the series also puts the spotlight on Launda Naach, a traditional folk art at the heart of Bablu's journey.