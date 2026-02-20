Saumya Tandon joins 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' cast
Entertainment
Saumya Tandon, fresh off her praised role in Dhurandhar, is now part of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming romantic drama "Yeh Prem Mol Liya."
She joins leads Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh, with her character rumored to play a key role in the story.
Tandon's addition boosts an already stellar ensemble
Tandon's casting amps up an already impressive lineup that includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa. Her track record for versatile performances across TV and film makes her a great fit.
Plus, this marks Barjatya's much-anticipated return to heartfelt family romances—so expectations are high for something special.