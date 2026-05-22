'Animal' actor Saurabh Sachdeva joins Dev Patel's 'The Peasant'
What's the story
Saurabh Sachdeva, the actor and acting coach known for his roles in Animal and Jaane Jaan, has joined the cast of The Peasant, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming revenge-action thriller is headlined, helmed, and co-written by Dev Patel. Produced by A24, this project is the studio's first-ever film production in India. It recently completed a lengthy shooting schedule across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Film details
This is what happens in 'The Peasant'
Set in the 14th century, The Peasant follows a shepherd who sets out on a brutal quest for vengeance after mercenaries destroy his community. But as he hunts down those responsible, darker truths about his own nature begin to emerge. The film's international ensemble cast includes Oscar-nominated actor Christian Friedel, Cannes Best Actress winner Anasuya Sengupta (The Shameless), Danish actor Sebastian Bull from Sons, and veteran actor Vipin Sharma (Monkey Man).
Career highlights
Sachdeva's other projects
Sachdeva has an impressive list of projects on his resume, like Eko, Vadh, Dhadak 2, Maalik, and many more. He is also known for his contributions to acting education through workshops and performance training, having mentored several actors across the industry. Sachdeva recently wrapped filming for an upcoming project starring Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.