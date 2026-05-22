Saurabh Sachdeva joins 'The Peasant'

'Animal' actor Saurabh Sachdeva joins Dev Patel's 'The Peasant'

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:58 pm May 22, 202605:58 pm

What's the story

Saurabh Sachdeva, the actor and acting coach known for his roles in Animal and Jaane Jaan, has joined the cast of The Peasant, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming revenge-action thriller is headlined, helmed, and co-written by Dev Patel. Produced by A24, this project is the studio's first-ever film production in India. It recently completed a lengthy shooting schedule across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.