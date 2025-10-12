Working with Ranbir reignited my acting passion: Saurabh Shukla

Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla recently revealed that he was once disillusioned with acting due to a lack of substantial roles. The actor, known for his performances in films like Satya and Jolly LLB, said he was frustrated with only getting small "cameos." However, his passion was reignited during the filming of Barfi! when he met co-star Ranbir Kapoor .

Actor's journey 'I was going through a low phase' Speaking to ANI, Shukla spoke about a "low phase" in his career when he was offered Barfi! by director Anurag Basu. "I met Ranbir in Barfi! and that was the phase I was talking about... I was going through a low phase when Anurag Basu offered me this film," he said. He added, "People used to say, 'Saurabh, you're such a good actor,' but when roles came, they were always cameos."

Career turning point 'So lucky that he didn't take it the wrong way' Shukla said he was so frustrated that he told people he wasn't an actor but a writer and filmmaker. When Basu offered him Barfi!, his first words were, "Anurag, if you have something for me, call me. Otherwise, don't call me at all." He added, "I'm so lucky that he didn't take it the wrong way... He gave me that film, which was wonderful."

Co-star's impact Meeting Kapoor reignited my love for acting: Shukla Shukla said meeting Kapoor during the shoot reignited his love for acting. He described Kapoor as "charming" and "full of dreams," saying he enjoyed talking to him. "While acting, he would do something, and I would get something from that. So my interest came back in acting, and I restarted thinking about it like yes, acting is a great joy, and since then I have been acting."