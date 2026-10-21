Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka freed after 7 days jail

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) are finally out after spending seven days in jail.

They were remanded to judicial custody for allegedly entering a restricted area in Delhi, raising the national flag, and chanting slogans.

Their release came after the Delhi High Court agreed to urgently hear an urgent plea filed by Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka challenging their extended judicial custody.