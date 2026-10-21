Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka freed after 7 days jail
Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) are finally out after spending seven days in jail.
They were remanded to judicial custody for allegedly entering a restricted area in Delhi, raising the national flag, and chanting slogans.
Their release came after the Delhi High Court agreed to urgently hear an urgent plea filed by Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka challenging their extended judicial custody.
Das and Ranka lacked required surety
The two were sent to judicial custody because they did not furnish the required sound surety for release, even though their lawyers argued this was unfair and violated their rights.
They spent the week in separate wards at Tihar Jail under CCTV watch.
Their legal team shared that they pushed hard against what they called arbitrary detention, and now, with the court stepping in, it's a small win for fundamental rights.