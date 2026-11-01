Saurav Das, co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), says he was blocked from boarding his London flight at Delhi Airport, just as he was set to give a talk at Oxford University.

Sharing his frustration on X, Das wrote, "I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford," and alleged he was stopped from traveling to London.