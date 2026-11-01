Saurav Das says Delhi airport blocked him from Oxford lecture
Saurav Das, co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), says he was blocked from boarding his London flight at Delhi Airport, just as he was set to give a talk at Oxford University.
Sharing his frustration on X, Das wrote, "I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford," and alleged he was stopped from traveling to London.
CJP backed Das, Moitra questioned legality
Das shared that the CJP backed him up, pointing out that he had an invite from the University of Oxford.
Party founder Abhijeet Dipke called it a move against educated voices, while co-convener Ashutosh Ranka compared it to how big names like Nirav Modi managed to leave India without trouble.
Even MP Mahua Moitra weighed in, questioning if stopping Das was legal and asking, "How is this legal? On what grounds?"