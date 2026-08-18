Savannah Bananas's Meadows and wife are expecting 2nd child

The couple followed up with a behind-the-scenes video set to "On Time God (Acoustic)," showing more of their photo booth fun.

Mackensie called it "Living in a dream."

Just last November, she'd documented Clover's birth journey for her 1.3 million TikTok followers, calling her daughter's arrival "The sweetest little girl," followed by "We are so blessed and grateful for the Lords protection and hand over this whole pregnancy. can't wait for this new season of life."