Sawant appeals to Modi over Delhi NEET police action
Entertainment
Actor Rakhi Sawant posted a tearful video appealing to Prime Minister Modi after police allegedly used force against students protesting the NEET 2026 paper leak in Delhi.
The protest, started by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), turned tense as Sawant compared the police's actions to British rule and questioned why the government was not showing compassion for students.
Celebrities, activists demand NEET exam security
Sawant has been sharing videos of injured protesters and demanding accountability online, which has struck a chord with many young people.
More celebrities and activists are now voicing support for the movement, which is calling for stricter exam security and transparency.
Protests have spread beyond Delhi as people demand justice for students hurt in the clashes.