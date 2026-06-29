Sawant calls Chamola 'zuthi' after 'Lock Upp 2' divorce announcement
Entertainment
Drama hit social media when Rakhi Sawant called Akanksha Chamola a Zuthi (liar) with a laughing emoji, right after Chamola announced her divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2's premiere.
The comment set off a wave of reactions; some people sided with Rakhi's skepticism, while others felt the announcement was just for publicity.
Chamola and Khanna kept separation private
Chamola's divorce news caught everyone off guard, especially since she and Khanna were seen celebrating together as recently as January 2026 and during Bigg Boss 19 last November.
The couple, married since 2016, had kept their year-long separation private until now.
Neither Chamola nor Khanna has responded to the buzz online.