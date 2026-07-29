Sawant criticizes BJP MP Ranaut's 'cockroaches' and 'Generation gutter' remarks
Entertainment
Rakhi Sawant has publicly criticized actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for calling NEET protesters "cockroaches" and describing Gen Z as "Generation Gutter."
In a recent Instagram video, Sawant questioned Ranaut's respect for Indian women, asking, "What kind of things are you saying about the girls of our country?"
She also doubted Ranaut's political credibility, referencing past controversies and suggesting she wouldn't win votes if she ran in elections.
Ranaut's comments on protesters draw backlash
Kangana's remarks comparing protesting students to "cockroaches" and referring to some women in the protest as "so-called westernized Indian women" have drawn backlash online.
Many feel her words disrespect young people's right to protest and reinforce negative stereotypes about today's youth.