Sawant criticizes BJP MP Ranaut's 'cockroaches' and 'Generation gutter' remarks

Rakhi Sawant has publicly criticized actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for calling NEET protesters "cockroaches" and describing Gen Z as "Generation Gutter."

In a recent Instagram video, Sawant questioned Ranaut's respect for Indian women, asking, "What kind of things are you saying about the girls of our country?"

She also doubted Ranaut's political credibility, referencing past controversies and suggesting she wouldn't win votes if she ran in elections.