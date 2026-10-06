Sawant praised for Inspector Gaitonde in 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion'

Born and raised in Mumbai, Sawant was inspired by his father's encouragement to take up bodybuilding.

He kicked off his acting journey with his Marathi film debut in Ek Krantiveer: Vasudev Balwant Phadke in 2007 and later appeared in Ringa Ringa, and has also made his mark on TV and theater.

Critics are especially enjoying how he brings humor and sharp dialogue to Drishyam 3, showing off just how versatile he really is.