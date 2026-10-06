Sawant praised for Inspector Gaitonde in 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion'
Entertainment
Kamlesh Sawant is getting a lot of love for his role as Inspector Gaitonde in Drishyam 3: The Conclusion.
Sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn, Sawant's intense police roles have become his signature since he got his Bollywood break with Khakee back in 2004.
Sawant Mumbai roots and versatile career
Born and raised in Mumbai, Sawant was inspired by his father's encouragement to take up bodybuilding.
He kicked off his acting journey with his Marathi film debut in Ek Krantiveer: Vasudev Balwant Phadke in 2007 and later appeared in Ringa Ringa, and has also made his mark on TV and theater.
Critics are especially enjoying how he brings humor and sharp dialogue to Drishyam 3, showing off just how versatile he really is.