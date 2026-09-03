'Aasmani' row intensifies: Sayani Gupta sues filmmaker for defamation
What's the story
Actor-filmmaker Sayani Gupta has filed a ₹9 crore defamation suit against filmmaker Vinita Negi, accusing Negi of making false and defamatory statements about her short film Aasmani. The case was filed in the Mumbai City Civil Court. It also names Meta, Reddit, and Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited as defendants. The matter is likely to be heard by Additional Sessions Judge Shudhirkumar Murlidharrao Bukke.
Dispute details
What is the controversy all about?
Negi had accused Gupta of copyright infringement and breach of trust, claiming Aasmani borrowed heavily from her unfinished documentary Prabha.
The two projects reportedly feature an elderly woman and a vintage car.
However, Gupta has denied these allegations in her court plea, arguing that such elements are generic ideas not protected under copyright law, per Bar and Bench.
She also claims the controversy has hurt Aasmani's release and festival journey.
Signature scrutiny
Negi was also circulating a 'Statement of Support'
Gupta's plea states that Negi filed a complaint before the Screenwriters Association (SWA) in April 2026, and the proceedings were still pending when she allegedly began seeking support for her claims.
The suit alleges that a "Statement of Support" was circulated through WhatsApp and social media, reportedly receiving over 250 signatures from film fraternity members.
Gupta has questioned whether those who signed had independently compared both works.
Legal demands
Relief sought by Gupta from court
Gupta has sought several forms of relief from the court, including ₹9 crore in damages. She has also asked for directions against Meta, Reddit, and Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited to remove allegedly defamatory articles and social media posts related to the controversy.
The filmmaker has demanded an unconditional apology and a public retraction from Negi. The lawsuit was reportedly filed through A&P Partners.
Gupta was last seen in Glory.