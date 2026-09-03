'Aasmani' row intensifies: Sayani Gupta sues filmmaker for defamation

Negi had accused Gupta of copyright infringement and breach of trust, claiming Aasmani borrowed heavily from her unfinished documentary Prabha.

The two projects reportedly feature an elderly woman and a vintage car.

However, Gupta has denied these allegations in her court plea, arguing that such elements are generic ideas not protected under copyright law, per Bar and Bench.

She also claims the controversy has hurt Aasmani's release and festival journey.