Why was Sayani Gupta's 'Aasmani' pulled from New Zealand festival? 

TIFFNZ Director Petrina D'Rozario confirmed the development to THR India, stating that the festival decided to withdraw the invitation as a precautionary measure.

"Yes, the festival has decided to withdraw the letter of invitation for Aasmani and the filmmaker has been informed," she said.

"Our decision is not a finding on the merits of the dispute but rather a precautionary measure to ensure that TIFFNZ remains a fair, respectful, and trusted platform for filmmakers."