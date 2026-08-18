Why was Sayani Gupta's 'Aasmani' pulled from New Zealand festival?
What's the story
The Indian Film Festival of New Zealand (TIFFNZ) has retracted its invitation to screen Sayani Gupta's directorial debut, Aasmani. The decision was taken due to alleged "copyright and confidentiality" concerns, reported THR India. The short film is co-produced by Nikkhil Advani for the Sumitra Gupta Foundation for Arts (SGFA), Dia Mirza, and Ananya Rane.
Festival's statement
TIFFNZ director issued official statement
TIFFNZ Director Petrina D'Rozario confirmed the development to THR India, stating that the festival decided to withdraw the invitation as a precautionary measure.
"Yes, the festival has decided to withdraw the letter of invitation for Aasmani and the filmmaker has been informed," she said.
"Our decision is not a finding on the merits of the dispute but rather a precautionary measure to ensure that TIFFNZ remains a fair, respectful, and trusted platform for filmmakers."
Filmmaker's response
Gupta denied all allegations
In response to the development, Gupta issued a statement denying any wrongdoing and maintaining that Aasmani is an original work.
She emphasized that the film's core idea was drawn from her upbringing in Bengal and inspired by her personal family history.
"The core idea of Aasmani comes from this world, these women, and is a homage to the indomitable women whose shoulders I stand on today."
Copyright controversy
Claim based on unfinished documentary, says Gupta
Gupta defended Aasmani against allegations of copyright infringement, stating that the film's script was "created over years and finally written and developed into the film that exists today."
She addressed the conflict by noting that the claim was raised by a fellow FTII filmmaker based on an unfinished documentary project.
"The claim has been made based on assumptions, without watching my short-fiction comedy film," Gupta said.
Film details
More about 'Aasmani'
Written, directed, and co-produced by Gupta under her maiden banner Sayani Gupta Movies (SGM), Aasmani marks the actor's formal transition into filmmaking.
The short film features veteran actor Revathy in the lead alongside Daria Bedi and Abhay Kaul.
It tells the story of a grandmother, her granddaughter, and their blue car named Aasmani.