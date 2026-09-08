Sayani Gupta's 'Aasmani' selected for 10 international film festivals
What's the story
Sayani Gupta's directorial debut, Aasmani, has been selected for 10 international film festivals across four countries in the coming months, reported Bollywood Hungama. The short film will be showcased at prestigious events in the US, Canada, Japan, and India. Notable upcoming screenings include the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival and Tokyo International Short Film Festival, among others.
Global recognition
The film has already won several awards
Aasmani has already made a mark on the global festival circuit.
The film won the REMI Special Jury Award for Best Children/Family Film at the 59th WorldFest-Houston and the Best Short Film Audience Choice Award at Austin's Indie Meme Film Festival.
It also bagged the Best Children/Family Film award at the Cannes Film Festival of the World, among other accolades.
Film's theme
More festival selections are expected soon
Aasmani tells the story of a spirited grandmother and her granddaughter, with their powder-blue car being an important part of their journey.
The film delves into themes of love, loss, and friendship through their relationship.
The film's team has said that four more festival selections are expected to be announced.