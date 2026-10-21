SC appoints Waziri to mediate Yadav 'Ata pata laapata' ₹5cr
Actor Rajpal Yadav's long-running check bounce case just got a new twist: the Supreme Court has brought in former Delhi High Court judge Justice Najmi Waziri to help both sides work things out.
The whole issue started back in 2010, when Yadav received ₹5 crore for his film Ata Pata Laapata, but seven repayment checks bounced.
Now, instead of jumping straight into more legal battles, the court thinks sitting down with a mediator could lead to a friendlier solution.
Yadav, wife and firm deposited ₹2cr
Yadav, his wife, and their company had agreed back in 2012 to pay back about ₹11 crore (with interest) and have already deposited ₹2 crore so far.
He's still fighting his conviction and sentence from earlier courts, though he got some relief after being told to deposit ₹5 crore while the case continues.
The mediation is meant to settle the money dispute before things get any messier legally.