SC asks Ponniyin Selvan 2 team to acknowledge Dagarwani tradition
Entertainment
The Supreme Court has asked AR Rahman and the Ponniyin Selvan 2 team to officially acknowledge the Dagarwani tradition in their hit song Veera Raja Veera.
This comes after Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar raised concerns that music from the Junior Dagar Brothers was used without permission, challenging a previous court decision about who created Shiv Stuti.
Next hearing on February 20
The court highlighted how important it is for today's artists to recognize classical traditions like Dagarwani, which have shaped Indian music.
Rahman's lawyer noted that earlier versions of the song never faced objections, but the court still wants clarity.
The next hearing is set for February 20, giving everyone time to sort out how acknowledgment should be handled.