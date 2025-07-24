SC pauses decision on canceling actor Darshan's bail in murder case

HC wasn't 'convinced' how it granted Darshan bail

A bench led by Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan heard arguments from both sides and is now reserving its judgment.

The Supreme Court wasn't happy with how the Karnataka High Court granted bail, saying it wasn't "convinced by the manner in which discretion was exercised."

The state government wants Darshan's bail canceled, worried he could mess with evidence or pressure witnesses while out on bail.