Huma Qureshi's 'Bayaan' to premiere at TIFF 2025
Huma Qureshi's new film, Bayaan, will make its world debut at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this September.
It's the only Indian movie featured in TIFF's Discovery section, which highlights fresh voices and first-time projects.
Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, Bayaan is set to bring some serious Indian representation to the global stage.
'Bayaan' explores power dynamics in contemporary India
The film dives into India's changing society, exploring themes like power and gender.
Mishra calls it "a poignant reflection of contemporary India," while Qureshi—who also produced—says the story is both vital and universal.
Alongside Qureshi, you'll spot Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.
Developed in LA and produced by Shiladitya Bora with an international team, Bayaan follows a character caught up in the justice system as she takes on bigger societal forces.