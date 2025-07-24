Huma Qureshi's 'Bayaan' to premiere at TIFF 2025

'Bayaan' explores power dynamics in contemporary India

The film dives into India's changing society, exploring themes like power and gender.

Mishra calls it "a poignant reflection of contemporary India," while Qureshi—who also produced—says the story is both vital and universal.

Alongside Qureshi, you'll spot Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

Developed in LA and produced by Shiladitya Bora with an international team, Bayaan follows a character caught up in the justice system as she takes on bigger societal forces.