'Saiyaara' shatters box office records, streaming release postponed to Diwali Entertainment Jul 24, 2025

"Saiyaara," starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has turned into a huge hit, earning ₹153 crore worldwide.

The film was supposed to drop on Netflix this September, but thanks to its big-screen success, the streaming release is now set for Diwali 2025.

Producers are working on a longer 90-day run in theaters before it lands online—much more than the usual eight weeks.