'Saiyaara' shatters box office records, streaming release postponed to Diwali
"Saiyaara," starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has turned into a huge hit, earning ₹153 crore worldwide.
The film was supposed to drop on Netflix this September, but thanks to its big-screen success, the streaming release is now set for Diwali 2025.
Producers are working on a longer 90-day run in theaters before it lands online—much more than the usual eight weeks.
'Saiyaara' is now playing over 11,000 shows daily
After its strong opening, "Saiyaara" expanded from 800 to 2,000 screens and now plays over 11,000 shows daily across India.
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie follows Krish Kapoor (a struggling musician) and Vaani Batra (a lyricist) as they chase their dreams and navigate love—making it a relatable watch for anyone figuring out life and passion.