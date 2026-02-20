SC: Rahman must credit Dagar brothers in 'PS-2' song

Judges' order on how to update credits

The judges gave all platforms five weeks to update the credits, which will now mention that the song is "Composition inspired from the Dagarwani tradition Dhrupad, first recorded as 'Shiv Stuti' by late Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar"—the Junior Dagar brothers.

This isn't a final verdict but an interim step while the copyright case continues, highlighting just how tricky it can be to balance respect for classical traditions with modern music rights.