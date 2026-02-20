SC: Rahman must credit Dagar brothers in 'PS-2' song
Big news in the music world—AR Rahman now has to officially credit the Dagar Brothers for inspiring his song Veera Raja Veera from Ponniyin Selvan II.
The Supreme Court stepped in after Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar said Rahman's hit borrowed melody and rhythm from his family's recording of Shiva Stuti, first recorded by Late Ustad M Faiyazuddin Dagar and his nephew Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar.
Judges' order on how to update credits
The judges gave all platforms five weeks to update the credits, which will now mention that the song is "Composition inspired from the Dagarwani tradition Dhrupad, first recorded as 'Shiv Stuti' by late Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar"—the Junior Dagar brothers.
This isn't a final verdict but an interim step while the copyright case continues, highlighting just how tricky it can be to balance respect for classical traditions with modern music rights.