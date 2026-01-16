SC steps back from 'Jana Nayagan' film dispute

The Supreme Court isn't getting involved in the certification drama around Vijay's much-awaited Tamil film, Jana Nayagan. The court told producers to take their case back to the Madras High Court, after a previous order for a UA 16+ certificate got put on hold.

What's next for the film? Producers now have to present their side before the High Court division bench on January 20.

The producers' counsel, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, said movies are "perishable commodities," and that delays could cause "irreparable commercial harm,"

while the bench noted the matter was listed for January 20 and urged the High Court to endeavor to decide the appeal then.

Why is the release delayed? Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit theaters for Pongal on January 9 and Rohatgi said over 5,000 theaters were booked.

But thanks to this certification mess, its release—and big commercial plans—are stuck in limbo.