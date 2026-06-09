SC to hear Jacqueline's plea in money laundering case

Legal strategy

Fernandez moved application to become an approver

Hakim told the court that Fernandez earlier moved an application in the ED case to become an approver. However, since the ED opposed this move, she withdrew it on April 16. The trial in this case commenced this month after charges were framed against Chandrasekhar and Fernandez. The investigation into the main case was carried out by the Delhi Police, which arrested Chandrasekhar in 2017. Later, the ED took up the probe concerning money laundering and arrested him in 2021.