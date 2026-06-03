Jacqueline Fernandez denies charges in ₹200cr money laundering case
What's the story
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared at the Patiala House Court on Wednesday and denied the charges against her in a ₹200 crore money laundering case. The case, which is linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar, alleges that Fernandez accepted gifts from Chandrasekhar and transferred money into the foreign bank accounts of family members.
Appearance
Fernandez was spotted leaving court
Fernandez was spotted leaving the Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Wednesday. She wore a white salwar kameez with a dupatta and covered her mouth with a black mask. However, she did not speak to the media. The case has also named several other accused individuals, including Leena Maria Paul alias Leena Paulose, Deepak Ramnani, and Pradeep Ramdanee, among others.
Twitter Post
See the video of Fernandez here
#WATCH | Delhi | Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes leaves from the Patiala House Court after appearing before the Court in a Rs 200 crores money laundering case. She has denied the charges framed against her. pic.twitter.com/e1AhK28PJC— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026
Case details
Details of the charges against Fernandez
Reportedly, Fernandez accepted gifts worth over ₹5.71 crore, despite knowing Chandrasekhar extorted money from businesswoman Aditi Singh and laundered it through a vast and complex network of shell companies and transactions. On the work front, the actor's next feature is the comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, which releases on June 26.