Jacqueline Fernandez denies charges in ₹200cr money laundering case

Appearance

Fernandez was spotted leaving court

Fernandez was spotted leaving the Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Wednesday. She wore a white salwar kameez with a dupatta and covered her mouth with a black mask. However, she did not speak to the media. The case has also named several other accused individuals, including Leena Maria Paul alias Leena Paulose, Deepak Ramnani, and Pradeep Ramdanee, among others.